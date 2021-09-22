Stripling is expected to pitch behind opener Julian Merryweather against the Rays on Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Merryweather and Stripling are poised to fill the rotation spot of Hyun Jin Ryu (neck), who was placed on the injured list over the weekend. Stripling last pitched Friday and allowed a run over three innings, and he's thrown about 45 pitches in each of his last two outings, so he should have a similar workload Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: On track to join rotation•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Not starting Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Starting Saturday's nightcap•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Nearing rehab assignment•