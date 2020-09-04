Stripling is listed as the probable starter for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

The 30-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Dodgers on Monday, and he'll make his debut with his new team during the twin bill. Stripling has struggled with a 5.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season, and he'll look to take advantage of the fresh start with Toronto.