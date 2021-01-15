Stripling and the Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Moving away from Los Angeles this past season was supposed to finally give Stripling the chance to thrive as a full-time starter. Instead, he remained a swingman, starting nine games and relieving in three mound. His strikeout rate plummeted from 25.1 percent to 18.2 percent, while his ERA, which had never before come in above 4.00, sat at 5.84. Toronto will be hoping to see a bounceback season from the righty in his age-31 campaign.
