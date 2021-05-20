Stripling (0-3) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out three in 3.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus Boston.

Stripling had a disastrous first, as he allowed back-to-back home runs to Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez. Enrique Hernandez added the last run on Stripling's line with a solo shot in the second. The veteran right-hander hasn't been able to find a groove in 2021 with a 7.20 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 25 innings. He tentatively lines up to face Tampa Bay next week.