Striping didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.
It was another erratic performance from the right-hander, who threw 36 of 65 pitches for strikes before exiting. Stripling has a 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB through 11 innings since coming over from the Dodgers, and if he pitches again this season it could come in long relief rather than as a starter.
