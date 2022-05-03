Stripling didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, giving up two runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander made only one real mistake, but Gleyber Torres launched it into the seats in the fourth inning for a two-run shot. Stripling tossed 63 pitches (47 strikes) before exiting, and he's now failed to last more than four innings in three of four starts since moving into the rotation, putting a firm ceiling on his fantasy utility. His 3.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 19 innings on the season are solid ratios, but with Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm) set to begin a rehab assignment this coming weekend, Stripling is likely a couple weeks away from returning to the bullpen.