Stripling is expected to remain in Toronto's starting rotation after Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stripling made his first start of the season Friday versus the A's as a sixth starter for the Blue Jays, but he could now have a more regular role after Ryu suffered his injury Saturday. Stripling was limited to 62 pitches against Oakland but pitched well with four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and zero walks. The right-hander tentativley lines up to start at Houston this Friday.