The Blue Jays will place Stripling on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right glute/hip strain, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

According to interim manager John Schneider, the Blue Jays view Stripling's injury as a short-term concern, so he could be ready to go by the time he's first eligible to come off the IL in mid-August. Stripling's upcoming absence immediately validates the Blue Jays' decision to address their starting-pitching depth ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, as the new acquisition Mitch White now looks like the leading candidate to fill the opening in the rotation.