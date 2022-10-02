Stripling (10-4) earned the win Saturday without allowing a run on four hits over six innings against Boston. He struck out three.

Stripling did not allow an extra-base hit in his quality outing against Boston. The righty recently went through a five-start stretch where he allowed six home runs with a 4.45 ERA over 28.1 innings, but he has bounced back by allowing only one run with no homers over his last two outings. The 32-year-old is outstanding at home with a 2.47 ERA over 69.1 innings compared to a 3.60 ERA over 65 innings on the road.