Stripling (hip) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Stripling has been sidelined since Aug. 3 due to a right glute/hip strain, but he threw off a mound Monday and has been cleared to return to game actions in the minors Friday. Since he hasn't missed much time, it's possible that the right-hander will be cleared to return from the injured list after just one rehab start.
