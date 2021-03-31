Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Stripling would start the Blue Jays' second game of the season Saturday against the Yankees in New York, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Heading into the spring, Stripling looked to be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot, but injuries to Robbie Ray (elbow) and Nate Pearson (groin) allowed him to claim a starting role. In order to keep the Blue Jays' other starters on their normal throwing schedules, Stripling will be slotting into Ray's No. 2 spot in the rotation to begin the season. Though Stripling was effective this spring with a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in 14.1 innings, the matchup versus a potent Yankees offense makes it difficult to justify keeping him active this week in most fantasy leagues.