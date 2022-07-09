Stripling allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Stripling wasn't able to pitch past the fifth inning for the third straight start, but he provided solid work 61 of his 94 pitches going for strikes. The veteran right-hander has given up 11 runs (10 earned) in 24.1 innings across his last five appearances. For the season, he owns a 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP And 55:14 K:BB across 67.1 innings in 20 outings (12 starts). Stripling is lined up for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week. His place in the rotation should be secure with Yusei Kikuchi (neck) on the injured list at least through the All-Star break.