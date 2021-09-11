Stripling will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
This will be Stripling's first big-league appearances since Aug. 10, as he missed a month with an oblique injury. He logged 1.1 innings in a rehab appearance earlier this week, so he may not be able to pitch enough innings to qualify for the win in Saturday's nightcap.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Playing catch Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Still not throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Placed on 10-day IL•