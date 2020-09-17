Stripling will start one of the games in Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stripling has surrendered six runs over 7.2 frames since being acquiring by the Blue Jays, and he'll receive another opportunity during Friday's doubleheader. Robbie Ray will start the other contest, though it's unclear who will start which game.

More News