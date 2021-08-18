Stripling (oblique) has been shut down since he suffered his injury, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Stripling has been on the injured list since Aug. 11 due to a left oblique strain, and the Blue Jays plan to keep him shut down for several more days to allow him to fully recover. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to return to game action, and he likely won't have a better recovery timetable until he's able to resume throwing.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Pulled with abdominal discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Tosses six scoreless innings•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Collects fourth win•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Fans six in solid start•