Stripling has been on the injured list since Aug. 11 due to a left oblique strain, and the Blue Jays plan to keep him shut down for several more days to allow him to fully recover. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to return to game action, and he likely won't have a better recovery timetable until he's able to resume throwing.