Stripling had a no-decision as he allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings of work in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

The righty has struggled for the Blue Jays so far, being unable to make it more than five innings in either appearance. The 31-year-old threw only 46 of his 70 pitches for strikes, with his final earned run allowed being on a homer to the best hitter in the game, Mike Trout. Stripling is still looking to return to his 2019 form, where he recorded a 3.47 ERA. His next opportunity to take the rubber will be on Tuesday against the Yankees.