Stripling didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox, giving up one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out seven and didn't record a walk.

After giving up an RBI double to Rafael Devers in the top of the first inning, Stripling settled down and pitched four scoreless innings. He got into trouble in the third, allowing three singles to load the bases, but he got out of the jam by registering back-to-back strikeouts of Devers and J.D. Martinez. After coming out of the bullpen during his first two appearances, Stripling has started three consecutive contests and logged his most innings and pitches (84) of the season during Wednesday's outing. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 2 against the Yankees.