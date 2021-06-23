Stripling didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

A solo shot by Jesus Sanchez in the second inning was the only blemish on the right-hander's line as he tossed 59 of 91 pitches for strikes before exiting with the game tied 1-1. Stripling now has three quality starts on the year, all of which have come in his last six outings, and he boasts a stellar 2.29 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch.