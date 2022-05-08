Stripling (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

Three of the five hits off Stripling went for extra bases, including a third-inning solo shot by Franmil Reyes. The right-hander has lasted five innings only once in five starts since moving into the rotation, posting a 4.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB through 21 frames over that stretch. The results haven't been terrible, but with Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm) tossing four innings for Triple-A Buffalo to begin his rehab assignment Saturday, Stripling could be headed back to the bullpen in the near future.