Stripling (6-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings against the Angels. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

All the damage came via the long ball as Stripling surrendered a two-run shot off the bat of Luis Rengifo in the third inning and a solo homer to Kurt Suzuki in the fourth. The 32-year-old was able to finish six innings despite the home runs en route to his third consecutive quality start. He has had a career year as his 2.94 ERA would be the best of his seven-year career. He next lines up to face Pittsburgh this weekend.