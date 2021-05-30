Stripling (1-3) earned the win Sunday against Cleveland after tossing five innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits and a walk while fanning three.

Stripling earned his first win of the campaign and has looked outstanding over his last two starts, allowing just one earned run across his last 12 innings of work -- posting a 10:3 K:BB in that span. The right-hander is expected to take the mound next Sunday at home against the Astros.