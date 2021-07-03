Stripling took a no-decision, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Rays on Saturday. He also struck out five.

Stripling continued his terrific recent stretch, limiting the Rays to a Manuel Margot home run before departing one out shy of a quality start. The veteran hurler has completely turned his season around, rattling off a 2.35 ERA across his last eight starts while losing just once. Prior to his current run, Stripling was winless and owned an ugly 7.20 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through his first six starts. Those marks now sit at 4.06 and 1.21, respectively, heading into next week's scheduled start against Tampa Bay.