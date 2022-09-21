Stripling allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out three in four innings of an 18-11 win Tuesday in Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.

Stripling entered the bottom of the fifth inning with the Blue Jays leading 7-1 but was unable to record an out and missed a chance at recording his ninth win. In the fifth he allowed the first five batters to record hits, including Dalton Guthrie's first big-league blast, before being replaced. The poor showing ended a streak of 13 starts that Stripling did not allow more than three earned runs. He's allowed six home runs in his last five starts after allowing just two long balls in his previous eight starts.