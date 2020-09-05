Stripling (3-2) took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the yard in his Blue Jays debut, which counts as progress after he served up multiple long balls in each of his last four appearances as a Dodger, but otherwise it was another erratic performance for Stripling. It's not yet clear if he'll remain in the rotation for Toronto, or if another trade deadline acquisition, Robbie Ray, will get a turn instead.