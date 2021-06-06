Stripling (2-3) picked up the win Saturday, giving up one run on seven hits and a walk over five innings in a 6-2 victory over the Astros. He struck out four.

After an 0-3 start to the season over his first seven starts, Stripling has now won two straight, allowing only a single run in each. The right-hander threw 74 pitches (42 strikes) before exiting, and he'll carry a 4.71 ERA and 43:12 K:BB through 42 innings into his next outing.