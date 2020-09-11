Stripling (3-3) was the pitcher of record in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees, tossing 3.1 innings and giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two.

Stripling has been dealt losses in both of his first two appearances with Toronto, as he previously served up three runs over 4.1 innings while filling a traditional starting role in his team debut Sept. 4 versus the Red Sox. Manager Charlie Montoyo treated Wednesday's contest as a piggyback outing, as Stripling essentially split the innings with starter Tanner Roark, who was pulled after four frames (68 pitches). With the Blue Jays set to play six games in five days next week, Stripling could re-enter the rotation, but the poor form he's shown this season likely means he'll be bound for the bullpen once Montoyo is able to reduce his starting staff to five men. Over 41.1 innings between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, Stripling has posted a 5.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and a 7.2 K/9 while giving up 12 home runs.