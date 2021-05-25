Stripling allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Stripling worked as the primary pitcher in the series opener, inheriting a five-run deficit after Trent Thornton struggled through the first inning. The right-hander's solid outing was a welcome sight for the Blue Jays, as Stripling was coming off a tough performance in his last appearance against Boston, surrendering six runs on eight hits across 3.2 frames. Stripling has accrued a 5.63 ERA with 36 punchouts through 32 innings this season and has worked five or more innings just twice in six starts.