Wick signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Wick signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta on Thursday but was cut after just four days, and he'll now head north to join the Jays' organization. Wick has struggled in Triple-A this season, accumulating an 8.60 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 30.1 frames. If he's able to get things under control with Triple-A Buffalo, Wick could join the MLB roster as bullpen depth later this season.