Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Angling for late-season callup
Tellez has gone 13-for-30 (.433 average) with a home run and a double over his last nine games with Triple-A Buffalo.
After bashing 23 homers and hitting .297 in his age-21 season at Double-A New Hampshire in 2016, Tellez entered last spring as one of the top hitting prospects in the Toronto system. Unfortunately for Tellez, his power production has cratered over the past two seasons, and that coupled with his status as a first-base-only prospect has essentially removed him from the radar in the majority of dynasty formats. Despite his downturn in production, the Blue Jays still chose to protect Tellez from the Rule 5 draft over the winter and added him to the 40-man roster. That could allow him to get his first cup of coffee in the big leagues when rosters expand in September, though it's unlikely that he'll threaten Justin Smoak or Kendrys Morales for regular at-bats.
