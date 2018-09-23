Tellez went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run Saturday in the Blue Jays' win over the Rays.

Tellez pulled an inside cutter from Tyler Glasnow into the right-field stands in the bottom of the fourth for his second big fly in his last three games. The 23-year-old posted a .270/.340/.425 slash line with 13 homers and seven stolen bases in 444 plate appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this season, regaining some prospect luster. Justin Smoak has been riding the bench more frequently lately as the rebuilding Jays evaluate Tellez ahead of 2019.

