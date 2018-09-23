Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Belts third career homer
Tellez went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run Saturday in the Blue Jays' win over the Rays.
Tellez pulled an inside cutter from Tyler Glasnow into the right-field stands in the bottom of the fourth for his second big fly in his last three games. The 23-year-old posted a .270/.340/.425 slash line with 13 homers and seven stolen bases in 444 plate appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this season, regaining some prospect luster. Justin Smoak has been riding the bench more frequently lately as the rebuilding Jays evaluate Tellez ahead of 2019.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Homers, drives in three runs•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Knocks first big-league homer•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Records two doubles vs. Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Three extra-base hits•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Earns September callup•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Angling for late-season callup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...