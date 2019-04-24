Tellez went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a grand slam in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Giants.

Tellez gave the Blue Jays a fighting chance with his 432-foot grand slam in the eighth inning, but the offense was ultimately unable to tie the game. The 24-year-old is 7-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over his last four games.