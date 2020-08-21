Tellez is not starting Friday's game against the Rays.
Tellez cleared concussion protocol and started the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, going 3-for-4 with a homer. He'll get a day off Friday, with Teoscar Hernandez serving as the designated hitter.
