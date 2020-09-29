Tellez is on the wild-card roster after his knee injury improved faster than expected, but he's expected to be limited to pinch-hit or designated hitter duty, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tellez will fill the former role in Game 1, but it's apparently not out of the question that he starts at some point this series. Alejandro Kirk will be the designated hitter Tuesday against the Rays.