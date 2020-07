Tellez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

The 25-year-old came into the game looking for his first hit of the season and Tellez made it a loud one, as he took Anibal Sanchez deep in the fourth inning. Tellez figures to be the Jays' regular DH this season with Vladimir Guerrero making the transition to first base.