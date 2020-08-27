Tellez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored as he led the Blue Jays to a 9-1 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Tellez had an exceptional night at the plate Wednesday with this first multi-homer game of the season. The 25-year-old had a solo shot in the second before going deep once again in the fourth. Despite his breakout game, Tellez continues to regularly sit against left-handed pitching and should still not be counted on as an everyday player.