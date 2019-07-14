The Blue Jays optioned Tellez to Triple-A Buffalo following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Tellez struck out as a pinch hitter in his lone at-bat of the game. With Tellez on the bench for the third time in five games and having seen his playing time drop steadily for the past couple of weeks, manager Charlie Montoyo indicated that a move to Buffalo will allow the first baseman/designated hitter to receive regular at-bats and refine his plate approach. Tellez will likely be back up with the Blue Jays when rosters expand in September, if not sooner.