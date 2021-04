Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Tellez started at designated hitter in both of the Blue Jays' first two games, going 0-for-8. Though the lefty-hitting Tellez will be sitting against a right-hander (Domingo German) in the series finale, the 26-year-old should still have a fairly clear path to regular at-bats while George Springer (oblique) is on the injured list. Joe Panik will spell Tellez at DH on Sunday.