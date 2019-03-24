Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Heads to Triple-A
Tellez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tellez received his first cup of coffee in the majors in September and hit well with a .314/.329/.614 slash line and four home runs in 73 plate appearances, though he did strike out 21 times. The 24-year-old always figured to begin the season at Buffalo, but he didn't make the decision an easy one with five home runs and a .908 OPS this spring.
