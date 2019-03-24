Tellez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tellez received his first cup of coffee in the majors in September and hit well with a .314/.329/.614 slash line and four home runs in 73 plate appearances, though he did strike out 21 times. The 24-year-old always figured to begin the season at Buffalo, but he didn't make the decision an easy one with five home runs and a .908 OPS this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...