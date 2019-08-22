Tellez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Blue Jays' 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in 10 innings.

Tellez sent the game to extra innings after teeing off on closer Kenley Jansen for a one-out, 401-foot blast in the top of the ninth. While the clutch home run was nice, Tellez hasn't done much else since returning from Triple-A Buffalo last week to generate fantasy intrigue outside of AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.