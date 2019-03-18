Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Hits fourth homer of spring
Tellez went 1-for-2 with a home run off the bench in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Twins.
His fourth long ball of the spring broke an 8-8 tie and proved to be the game winner. Tellez impressed after earning his first callup last September, and he's now batting .295/.326/.591 through 16 spring games, but Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan says Tellez is still likely to start the year at Triple-A, barring injury. There are two paths to playing time for Tellez this season: first base and DH.
