Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Homers, drives in three runs
Tellez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-8 win over the Rays.
Tellez got the scoring started with a two-run shot in the second inning before knocking an RBI double to start Toronto's incredible ninth-inning rally. Now with 40 career plate appearances, the rookie left-hander owns a 1.144 OPS with nine RBI.
