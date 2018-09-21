Tellez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-8 win over the Rays.

Tellez got the scoring started with a two-run shot in the second inning before knocking an RBI double to start Toronto's incredible ninth-inning rally. Now with 40 career plate appearances, the rookie left-hander owns a 1.144 OPS with nine RBI.