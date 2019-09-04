Tellez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 7-2 loss to the Braves.

Tellez left the yard in both of the Blue Jays' games in Atlanta, bringing his home-run count to 17 for the season. That power production has made Tellez useful in AL-only formats, but his poor batting average (.221) and underwhelming counting stats (45 RBI, 37 runs) limit his utility in most mixed leagues.