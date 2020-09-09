Tellez (knee) is expected to require a trip to the injured list after an MRI revealed a strained right knee Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

Depending on the severity of the strain, Tellez could potentially have the chance to return for the final week of the season. He'd been reaching a new level at the plate this season, hitting .283/.346/.540 in 35 games, so his loss will be a blow to the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Travis Shaw will spend time at first base in his absence.