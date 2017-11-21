Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Joins 40-man roster
Tellez was added to the 40-man roster Monday.
Tellez will be ineligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft now that he's on Toronto's 40-man roster. Tellez had an underwhelming season at Triple-A Buffalo in 2017. Over 122 games he hit .222 with a .628 OPS.
