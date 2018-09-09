Tellez went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Indians.

Tellez went back-to-back with Randal Grichuk in the fifth inning, marking his first major-league homer in what was his fourth game. The Blue Jays seem determined to get the rookie at-bats down the stretch, as he's now started three consecutive games, going 7-for-13 with five doubles and a homer in those appearances.