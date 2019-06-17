Tellez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's rout of the Astros.

His first-inning shot off Brad Peacock sent the tone in a 12-0 win, and was one of five homers the Jays launched on the day. Tellez continues to have trouble making consistent contact -- he's hitting only .135 (5-for-37) so far in June with a 0:8 BB:K -- but the rookie is up to 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 59 games on the year.

