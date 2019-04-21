Tellez went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the A's.

The 24-year-old has gone just 2-for-18 with a single RBI over his prior six games, but Tellez snapped out of his mini-slump with authority. He now has four homers and 10 RBI through 18 games, but his 4:20 BB:K has dragged down his overall slash line (.231/.310/.481). He should remain a lineup fixture for the rebuilding Jays, and Tellez's RBI opportunities should increase once Vlad Guerrero Jr. joins him in Toronto.