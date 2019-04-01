Tellez accounted for all the Blue Jays' offense in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Tigers, hitting a pinch hit three-run home run in the eighth inning.

His first blast of the year, a 395-foot shot to right-center, came off perennial Tigers closer-of-the-future Joe Jimenez. Tellez doesn't have an everyday role right now as the Jays use their DH spot to keep other players fresh, and he could lose his roster spot entirely when Vlad Guerrero Jr. gets his inevitable promotion, but if he keeps flashing his power he'll make it tough for manager Charlie Montoyo to take him out of the lineup.