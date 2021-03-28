Toronto informed Tellez on Sunday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The uncertain status of George Springer (oblique) for the start of the season might have helped Tellez's case for a spot on the 26-man roster, but the 26-year-old entered the spring on fairly sturdy ground after submitting a career-best .886 OPS over 127 plate appearances in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. The lefty-hitting Tellez will likely sit against southpaws more often than not, but he should start at least semi-regularly at either designated hitter or first base when the Blue Jays oppose right-handed pitchers.