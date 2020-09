Tellez (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season with a suspected tendon injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during Tuesday's contest and landed on the injured list Wednesday with a right knee strain, but it appears he'll be sidelined for more than the 10-day minimum by the unspecified tendon injury. Tellez remains without an official timeline for his return, so it's unclear if a return during a potential playoff run is possible.